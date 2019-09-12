NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is offering a wide variety of events this December.
Not only do they have the Million Bulb Walk, but it is also offering Garden Yoga, Quilting 101, a soap-making workshop and more.
Pre-registration is required for all classes.
Here's a breakdown of the Norfolk Botanical Gardens' December 2019 schedule:
- December 2 Monday Garden Yoga (6-Week Class)
- December 3 The Tidewater Garden in Winter
- December 3 Luminous Colored Pencils Workshop (3-Week Class)
- December 4 Wednesday Garden Yoga (6-Week Class)
- December 5 12 Plants of Christmas
- December 7 Watercolors: Poinsettias White and Red
- December 7 Quilling 101
- December 12 Behind the Scenes Propagation Walk & Talk
- December 13 Acrylic Painting Workshop
- December 13 Winter Sowing
- December 13 Brock Environmental Center Tour
- December 14 Natural Soapmaking Workshop
- December 17 Intro to Indoor Plants
- December 20 Floral Design Workshop: Holiday Sparkle
Click here for more information about this Norfolk Botanical Gardens this holiday season.
