NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is offering a wide variety of events this December.

Not only do they have the Million Bulb Walk, but it is also offering Garden Yoga, Quilting 101, a soap-making workshop and more.

Pre-registration is required for all classes.

Here's a breakdown of the Norfolk Botanical Gardens' December 2019 schedule:

  • December 2 Monday Garden Yoga (6-Week Class)
  • December 3 The Tidewater Garden in Winter
  • December 3 Luminous Colored Pencils Workshop (3-Week Class)
  • December 4 Wednesday Garden Yoga (6-Week Class)
  • December 5 12 Plants of Christmas
  • December 7 Watercolors: Poinsettias White and Red
  • December 7 Quilling 101
  • December 12 Behind the Scenes Propagation Walk & Talk
  • December 13 Acrylic Painting Workshop
  • December 13 Winter Sowing
  • December 13 Brock Environmental Center Tour
  • December 14 Natural Soapmaking Workshop
  • December 17 Intro to Indoor Plants
  • December 20 Floral Design Workshop: Holiday Sparkle

Click here for more information about this Norfolk Botanical Gardens this holiday season.

