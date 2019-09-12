NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is offering a wide variety of events this December.

Not only do they have the Million Bulb Walk, but it is also offering Garden Yoga, Quilting 101, a soap-making workshop and more.

Pre-registration is required for all classes.

Here's a breakdown of the Norfolk Botanical Gardens' December 2019 schedule:

December 2 Monday Garden Yoga (6-Week Class)

December 3 The Tidewater Garden in Winter

December 3 Luminous Colored Pencils Workshop (3-Week Class)

December 4 Wednesday Garden Yoga (6-Week Class)

December 5 12 Plants of Christmas

December 7 Watercolors: Poinsettias White and Red

December 7 Quilling 101

December 12 Behind the Scenes Propagation Walk & Talk

December 13 Acrylic Painting Workshop

December 13 Winter Sowing

December 13 Brock Environmental Center Tour

December 14 Natural Soapmaking Workshop

December 17 Intro to Indoor Plants

December 20 Floral Design Workshop: Holiday Sparkle

Click here for more information about this Norfolk Botanical Gardens this holiday season.

