Norfolk Botanical Garden's Million Bulb Walk vying for USA TODAY's '10Best Readers' Choice' spot

As the Million Bulb Walk lights up the night again this holiday season, Norfolk Botanical Garden is again in the running for best holiday lights in the country!

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden needs your vote!

Back in 2018, the garden's Million Bulb Walk was picked as one of the best in the country, ranking second in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.

This year, they're hoping to be number 1!

The Million Bulb Walk is back in the running for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. Anyone can vote from now until December 6 at noon. The winner will be announced on Friday, December 17.

You can see the Million Bulb Walk for yourself when it begins lighting up the night starting Friday, November 12. It will then open at 5 p.m. every night through January 2.

All tickets can be purchased on the botanical garden's website here.