NORFOLK, Va. — Beer drinkers across the pond will have the opportunity to drink beer from a brewery based in Norfolk, Virginia.

In late August, Coelacanth Brewing Company will be making its first shipment of beer to Europe!

The Brewery said it earned the recognition through its award-winning beers like Passion Fruit Gose, The Captain, Quiet Storm, and Old Glory. The Ghent-based beers attracted the attention of an international business with the largest American craft beer collection in Europe.

USABeers is an importer based in the Netherlands that currently brings Virginia beers from Lickinghole Creek in Williamsburg, Hardywood Park, Triple Crossing, and the Virginia Beer Company to the European market.

“This is reinforcement that Coelacanth is quietly turning out some of the best beer in Virginia,” said Coelacanth Brewing founder Kevin Erskine in a press release. “I jokingly tell people we are the best brewery you’ve never heard of.”

The brewery's first international shipment will include their beers COELIA Rosemary Lemon Ale and PASSION FRUIT GOSE.

Coelacanth is a traditional, family and employee-owned brewery. It's located at 760 A W 22nd Street in Ghent. It prides itself in being named Hampton Roads' first Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Certified Green Brewery.

The beer is made on their own European manufactured 15 barrel brewhouse.

USABeers started with a few imported beers for the owners home fridge. It has since evolved into an international business with the largest American craft beer collection in Europe.

It’s USA Beer’s aim to bring the best American craft beers to Europe. Right now, the company is working with almost fifty top-rated US breweries.

