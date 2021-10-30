Norfolk focuses on finding school bus drivers at job fair amid shortage, parent complaints

School divisions across Hampton Roads, and the country, have struggled with bus driver shortages.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) has a problem: a lack of bus drivers

Andrew Davenport with NPS noted Norfolk is not alone -- school divisions across Hampton Roads, and the country, have long struggled with bus driver shortages.

It’s a persistent problem. Last week, some Norfolk parents said they were frustrated after their children’s bus was hours late dropping them off at home.

Johnay Brown with NPS said the division is working hard to rectify the problem.

“We’re interviewing on the spot, we’re hiring on the spot, we’re trying to fill some of the vacancies at the district," Brown said.

She said, not including teacher vacancies, the division has more than 100 open positions within the school division.

“Teacher assistants and security officers, bus drivers, the bus attendants," Davenport said. "We have a wide variety of jobs that are available.”

Other jobs include substitute bus drivers, custodians, substitute custodians, nutrition assistants, substitute clericals, in-school suspension monitors.

But although there are a lot of empty positions, the focus at Saturday’s job fair was recruiting bus drivers.

The division is offering incentives including hundreds of dollars in bonuses and paid training.

The job fair took place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 966 Bellmore Avenue.

If you didn't make it to this morning’s job fair, don’t worry. There is another job fair scheduled in two weeks.

More information about bus driver hiring can be found on the NPS website.