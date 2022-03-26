Autobody shop seriously damaged in fire in Norfolk

High winds caused the fire to spread quickly from the vehicles to the store.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire & Rescue was on the scene of a fire this afternoon that impacted several cars and an autobody shop.

A statement from officials says that they received the call at 2:41 p.m. that three cars were actively on fire and the fire had spread to the nearby building, which is located at 1101 East 26th Street.

That's E Z Way Auto.

High winds had caused the fire to spread quickly, but crews were able to have the fire under control shortly before 3:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, but the business suffered major damage.