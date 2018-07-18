NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The city of Norfolk is helping out a Granby Street business that keeps getting hit by cars!

M & G Sales, the Army-Navy Surplus Store, located at 2609 Granby Street was hit by three different cars since October. The last time a car slammed into the business was July 11.

According to the owner, Larry Friedman, he has been dealing with this issue for years. Now, the City of Norfolk has agreed to put up temporary concrete barriers on Wednesday. The barriers will eventually be replaced with a concrete planter.

The owner M & G Sales said Mayor Kenny Alexander visited the shop on Saturday and that's what got the ball rolling. Mayor Alexander asked, "How can I help?' and on Wednesday the concrete barriers were in place.

Friedman agreed to take care of the plants the city puts into the planter.

Now, the store, bikers, and pedestrians will be safe from cars leaving the roadway.

