Norfolk business one step closer to reopening after CUP expired

The city’s planning commission voted to renew SLOWdive’s Conditional Use Permit, something they haven’t had since August.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday night, one Norfolk bar is one step closer to being back in business.

Charles Rasputin pled his case to reopen his business in the NEON District.

"Make sure Norfolk nightlife is safe, but also not hinder the growth of our young creative culture because they are so dependent on these spaces often. If we don't have them, then they go to the fringes of our city and to unsafe spaces to experience them," he said.

To rewind a little bit, the art gallery and restaurant’s CUP was up for renewal in July. That's around the time four people were shot outside of Legacy Lounge downtown. Because of that, the city put the process on hold.

Rasputin said they haven’t been able to host live entertainment, stay open past midnight, or really open at all, and he's losing money and employees because of that.

"Business owners won’t invest in our community if they know that at the end of two years, they could have their entire operation disrupted as I have had," he told the commission.

He asked to have his permit reinstated as it was before, a restaurant with live entertainment open until 2 a.m. However, the city disagreed with those specific terms.

"We’re starting off our recommendation by recommending approval, but recommending that the establishment close by 12 midnight," said Susan Pollock, the city's planning manager.

The city noted that SLOWdive, with a 49-person capacity, has had some noise complaints in the past and requested a two-year probationary period, or the sunset clause, be kept in the CUP.

However, Rasputin assured them those issues had been taken care of and asked for the probationary period to be taken out.

During the meeting, Rasputin also had a lot of people in his corner in city council chambers.

"They provide opportunities for artists and musicians to create, connect and share their talents," said one supporter.

Another echoed that sentiment.

"He has created safe spaces that are very valuable and needed in our community."

Another pleaded with the commission to renew the CUP.

"To be able to allow this establishment to continue to be a beacon for everybody to grow and enjoy the experience."

One person came forward to speak against the business, alleging customers from SLOWdive are parking in their lot without permission. Rasputin argued they have a lease with them and rent 12 spots in their lot.

In the end, the planning commission voted to reinstate the CUP with the terms Rasputin requested: open until 2 a.m. and no sunset clause.