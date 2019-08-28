NORFOLK, Va. — It’s a new initiative that is part of the “Know Your Zone” campaign and gets businesses involved in the education of hurricane evacuation zones.

Earlier this year, Norfolk city staff handed out stickers to businesses to display on windows. They tell the public if they are in an “A, B or C” evacuation zone and are supposed to aid in avoiding confusion during an evacuation.

Some are also on public buildings like Slover Library, but most are not being recognized or even seen by people walking around downtown.

“I did not notice it at all!” said Norfolk resident Angela Sinclair.

Some stickers were hidden by advertisements, while others were so low on the doors of buildings, they were hard to spot. Many people thought the decals could be bigger.

“Yes, bigger,” said Rodney Henry.

VIA Design Architects on Plume Street put up its sign Wednesday at eye-level on the front window for people to see.

“People who are in this area, we are constantly affected by storms,” said Operations Director, Blair Horth. “I’d probably actually bring [customers] to these TV’s here and pull up the website and kind of give them a look at the interactive map and show them 'Where do you live? This is where your zone is.'”

City of Norfolk spokeswoman, Lori Crouch, said it is up to the businesses to decide where to put the stickers on their buildings.

There are other features of the campaign like 50 “Know Your Zone” sidewalk decals that are out in Norfolk neighborhoods. Stickers are also on neighborhood trashcans.

