City of Norfolk cancels last month of First Fridays

There's usually live entertainment, outdoor markets and deals at the businesses along Granby Street.

The City of Norfolk has called off its outdoor block parties for the time being.

First Fridays usually happen the first Friday of each warm month. The event is a roaming block party that was recently expanded to stretch about 16 blocks down Granby Street.

Because of the pandemic, the parties had stopped between 2019 and August 2021. In September, with high COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads, Norfolk called off the planned event for October.

The city didn't say if the pandemic was directly responsible for the cancelation in October.

"We are working with our partners and the city to re-evaluate the event and determine how best to move forward in 2022," its website reads.