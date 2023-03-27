Norfolk car dealership no longer banned from doing business with military personnel

According to the Navy, Carafello’s Auto Sales was recently reported for "bird-dogging" young sailors outside gates in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — A little over a month after being banned from doing business with military personnel, a Norfolk car dealership has been removed from the Navy's "off-limits" list.

According to a Navy public affairs representative, Carafello’s Auto Sales, LLC, on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard was recently reported to Navy officials for "bird-dogging" young sailors outside gates in Hampton Roads and the Navy exchange.

And it wasn't the first time.

Carafello's was put on the "off-limits" list back in 2015 for the same reason and then removed from the list in 2016 after providing documents to show they had become compliant with Virginia motor vehicle laws.

The Navy says Carafello's recently resumed the unfair business practice, which led to the decision in February. But the dealership was again removed from the "off-limits" list on Friday after making changes.

The "off-limits list" includes businesses that Navy leaders suspect may be taking advantage of sailors, and instructs the more than 89,000 active duty service members to stay away.