Norfolk casino presentation is delayed

NORFOLK, Va. — There is another potential delay for a casino project in the City of Norfolk.

It appeared that some progress was being made when architects for HeadWaters Resort and Casino shifted strategies. Plans to build a temporary casino near Harbor Park turned into a plan to start building the full casino in two phases.

But a lot of meetings and approvals are needed before that happens, which is where we’re now seeing these apparent changes.

According to a casino spokesperson, the City of Norfolk asked casino developers to meet with them on Tuesday instead of presenting to the city’s architectural review board on Monday.

The architectural meeting would have been a follow-up to a meeting from several weeks ago where developers officially unveiled the new renderings and plan.

That casino spokesperson told 13News Now this step could have put them before the city’s planning commission later this week. But instead, both developers and the Pamunkey Tribe will meet with the city on Tuesday. They add there are two recent “contradicting” letters that give different directions regarding the casino’s construction and land acquisition.