NORFOLK, Va. — Groundbreaking on the final phase of a 15-year $49 million infrastructure improvement project in Fairmount Park will take place on Thursday, September 26.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander and members of City Council will join the Norfolk Department of Utilities to break ground on the last step of the project.

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the New Hope Christian Community Center parking lot located at 3241 Brest Avenue.

The project will improve the neighborhood’s sanitary sewer and water infrastructure for decades to come.

Since the improvement project began, there has been a nearly 90 percent decrease in sewer service calls to the neighborhood.

In conjunction with the Utilities improvements, the neighborhood also received newly paved streets and other surface features valued at $11 million, including ADA ramps, sidewalks, multi-use lanes, trees, and curb and gutters to reduce flooding, improve accessibility and provide recreational opportunities to residents.

