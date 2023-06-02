Man in custody after Norfolk credit union is robbed

The Norfolk Police Department said officers were called to the Chartway Credit Union at the corner of Kempsville Road and Newtown Road around 11:57 a.m. Friday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Norfolk credit union just before noon Friday.

The Norfolk Police Department said officers were called to the Chartway Credit Union at the corner of Kempsville Road and Newtown Road around 11:57 a.m.

Few details are currently available, but police said a man has been detained.

The Tide light rail service was suspended as police investigated near its Newtown Road Station, but service has since resumed normal operations.