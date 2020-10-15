Arrest made in deadly Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say they've made an arrest in the case of a deadly shooting over the weekend in Norfolk.
35-year-old Michael C. Perry was found shot inside a vehicle in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Boulevard on Saturday evening. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
On Wednesday, police say they have arrested and charged 28-year-old Raphael Cuffee with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com.