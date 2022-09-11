Here are the candidates in the lead for Norfolk City Council

With most precincts reporting, incumbents for Norfolk Wards 1 and 5 appear headed to victory, while J.P. Paige is poised to win an open seat in Ward 4.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the 2022 Midterm Election, three seats were open on Norfolk City Council, and seven candidates in total were vying for a spot.

As of Wednesday morning, all ballots except for provisional and post-election ballots had been counted, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Still, with most votes counted, incumbent council members in Wards 1 and 5 have shown commanding leads:

Vice Mayor Martin Thomas Jr. is trying to keep his seat of 10 years. He is running against Padraig-Eoin Dalrymple. With eight out of nine precincts reporting, Thomas has a comfortable lead of 80% to Dalrymple's 20%.

In Ward 5, Councilman Tommy Smigiel is also in the lead, with 64% to challenger Shurl Montgomery's 36%.

The most competitive race is in Ward 4, after long-time Councilman Paul Riddick decided not to run for re-election this year. Voters first elected him to this seat in 1992.

In a three-way race, J.P. Paige is out in front with nearly 54% of the vote. Phillip Hawkins has 39% while Erik Barrett has 7%.