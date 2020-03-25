Norfolk City Council approves tax relief program

The program gives people the option to delay payment on business and personal property taxes and also waive online convenience fees for the city treasurer's office.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Council approved a tax relief program that aims to ease the financial burden of residents and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will give people the option to delay payment on business taxes and personal property taxes.

The tax relief program does the following:

Late payments of meals tax, admissions tax, occupancy tax and transient occupancy tax due in April 2020, May 2020 and June 2020 will not be assessed penalty or interest until 60 days after their due date. Timely filing is still required.

Late payments of business personal property tax, personal property tax and real estate tax due between the date of this ordinance and August 1, 2020 will not be assessed penalty and interest until August 1, 2020.

Convenience fees for online transactions with the City Treasurer’s office occurring between the date of this ordinance and June 30, 2020 are waived. Taxpayers who pay with a credit card or other electronic payment method will not be charged a fee during this time.