Norfolk City Council set to decide future of California Burrito

NORFOLK, Va. — Another Downtown Norfolk nightclub is at risk of a shutdown.

Tuesday night, Norfolk City Council will vote on whether to revoke the conditional use permit for Granby Street’s California Burrito. That permit allows the business to sell alcohol and stay open until 2 a.m.

The restaurant has a nightclub attached to it called “The Back." City officials say the business has several violations for overcrowding. The current permit caps the total occupancy at 49 people. City officials say, at times, occupancy has exceeded more than 100.

Tonight will be a public hearing, meaning anyone can show up. Norfolk residents have split opinions.

Norfolk resident Christopher Jordan asked: “Does the city not like tax revenue?”

Diane McCabe said she hopes city council members can come up with a solution that's fair to everyone.

“I think because of the rise in crime, all ideas need to be explored," McCabe said.

This is the latest in a wider crackdown by city council on downtown bars and restaurants. If California Burrito loses its permit, this will be the fourth Norfolk nightclub to lose its permit since September.

“I highly disagree with it. They’re going to put a lot of business owners out of business,” resident Mark Cage said. “Basically, you’re going to lose so much commerce down here anyway. What’s going to bring people down here if you close down all these bars? Not only that, you’re cutting off income for a lot of bartenders who are personal friends of mine.”

Cage said it’s the nightclub’s employees who will be hurt the most if the business loses its permit.

“These people don’t understand how they’re going to impact these people’s pockets. So it’s really unfair,” he said.

Last month, Downtown Norfolk businesses Legacy Lounge, Culture Lounge and Restaurant, and Scotty Quixx had their conditional use permits taken away by council members, amid heightened concerns over safety on Granby Street.

Another resident, Kiara Davis, said the city and business owners should work together on keeping downtown safer and keeping businesses open.

“I think it’s a bad idea. I think it makes it hard for people to want to come to the city to do business. And I think it sends a message that sometimes, if you are in violation, it’s an automatic shut down, instead of, Let’s come and have a meeting of the minds,'" Davis said.

“Shootings happen everywhere, so I don’t necessarily think that’s the right approach to cut back on crime. I think it’s more really involving the citizens and the business owners in coming to an agreement where they can put an agreement in place to cut back on crime.”