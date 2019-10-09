NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Council weighed the odds of bringing a new casino to the city and discussed more details in a meeting Tuesday.

City councilmembers held a work-session where they were briefed on the latest developments for the casino. Councilmembers discussed details on what the casino will look like and how it will impact the area.

The project, expected to sit by the Elizabeth River near Harbor Park is estimated to cost $700 million.

The casino will feature thousands of slot machines and hundreds of table games. It will also double as a resort featuring hundreds of hotel rooms and some restaurants as well.

Norfolk City Manager Doug Smith said he believes the Pamunkey Tribe and the city have come to favorable terms and can both benefit from the casino.

