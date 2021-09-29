City leaders share updates on multiple projects set to begin in Norfolk this fall

The City of Norfolk is pausing a project to move its offices in the old Nordstrom space at MacArthur Center. The project would cost the city around $43.1 million.

NORFOLK, Va. — Local leaders are making an effort to bring some changes to Norfolk, Virginia.

The city council met Tuesday, Sept. 28 to talk about the future of the Downtown Norfolk area. They voted in favor (8-0) of purchasing a motel located on Tidewater Drive to replace the Greyhound Homeless Shelter.

That's the Budget Lodge motel located at 1050 Tidewater Dr. Earlier this month the city said it was planning to pay $140,000 to lease that property -- it's currently being used as a homeless shelter.

Additionally, the city announced an update for its Nordstrom Project. Officials have decided to pump the breaks on the plans to move utilities and city offices into the old Nordstrom space inside MacArthur Center.

Officials said they aren't rushing to have an immediate plan at MacArthur for multiple reasons including the cost of construction, supply chain delays, labor shortages and cost escalation due to COVID-19.

They said the project could cost the city at least $43.1 million, and deciding its future will not be an overnight process -- it's going to take some time.

Kris Smith, a spokesperson from high-speed internet company Metronet also spoke in the meeting, giving a presentation on what residents can expect this fall. Some of them will be impacted by the construction.

Here's what you need to know if you live in a construction zone:

A letter will be mailed at least 30 to 40 days in advance.

Postcard reminders will be mailed 10 to 14 days in advance.

Small yard signs will be mailed 3 to 7 days in advance.

Active construction signs will be placed at the entrance and exit of neighborhoods.

Once the Metronet project is complete people will have access to phone, tv and internet services through that provider.