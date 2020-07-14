Norfolk City Council to discuss police transparency

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Council is expected to discuss police transparency at its Tuesday meeting. That includes reviewing how Norfolk Police release use-of-force data.
This comes after protesters camped outside of City Hall earlier this month. They stayed there for days, calling on city leaders to release those records.
The city eventually agreed to discuss the next steps at Tuesday's virtual city council meeting.
The goal is to work with an independent third party to improve the way the city releases that data.
The meeting begins at 4 p.m. and can be viewed on the City of Norfolk's website.
