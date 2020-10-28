Norfolk City Council officially makes Election Day a city holiday

The city of Norfolk joined Virginia Beach and other cities in making Nov. 3 a holiday.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Council officially declared Election Day, Nov. 3, a city holiday.

The city of Norfolk joins Virginia Beach in making that move. The City Council made the decision during a council meeting Thursday.

Hampton and Newport News are few Hampton Roads cities that are not following the state holiday schedule, and as of now do not plan to offer Election Day as a state holiday for city employees.

State Senator Louise Lucas of Portsmouth introduced a bill in January to replace Lee-Jackson Day with Election Day as a state holiday. It was passed and signed into law in March.

All Norfolk city offices, libraries (except those in use as polling locations) and recreation centers, the City Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue offices and the Norfolk Courthouse will be closed.

Trash, recycling, and bulk waste collection will take place as scheduled.

Residents who need to make a bulk waste request for Wednesday, November 4, must schedule by 3 p.m. on Monday, November 2. Use the MyNorfolk mobile app, online portal, or call Norfolk Cares at 664-6510.

Residents can dispose of household hazardous waste at the SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station 3136 Woodland Avenue from noon-4 p.m. on Tuesday.