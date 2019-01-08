NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has its 16th City Manager, Dr. Larry “Chip” Filer.

Norfolk's City Council and Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander selected Filer to fill Doug Smith's shoes. Smith stepped down at the end of June, and he was appointed as the President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance.

“Dr. Filer has established a strong record of accomplishment in the fields of management and finance and is a recognized expert in economic development. He is an analytical, empirically orientated and policy-driven leader who values success for all of Norfolk’s working families as well as openness and innovation," Mayor Kenneth Alexander said. "Dr. Filer has become well acquainted with the organization and operation of the City of Norfolk, our anchor institutions, neighborhoods and most important our residents through his leadership of ODU’s partnerships with the city and its stakeholders. He understands that resilient neighborhoods, safe communities, engaged citizens, and fiscal discipline will be key to our continued success. We are excited about his upcoming tenure.”

Dr. Filer currently serves as the Associate Vice President for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development for Old Dominion University, part of a 20-year career at ODU that included service as chair of the university’s economics department and director of its MBA program.

As an associate vice president at ODU, he led the creation of the Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which consolidated entrepreneurial efforts and aided the university in capitalizing tens of millions of dollars in high-tech and medical research.

He has also led ODU’s partnership with Norfolk on resilience efforts.

Dr. Filer has also authored a series of articles addressing poverty mitigation, economic development, and international finance that have been featured in major academic journals.

A native of western Pennsylvania, Dr. Filer completed his undergraduate studies in economics at Westminster College in Pennsylvania and earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Kentucky.

Dr. Larry “Chip” Filer made the following statement about being selected as Norfolk's newest city manager:

“I am honored and grateful that our city council has placed their trust in my ability to assist them in leading Norfolk. I am eager to take the work that I have done over the past 20 years and put it into practice to make this city vibrant and more inclusive. I look forward to continuing the transformation of the St. Paul’s Area. We must remain focused on deconcentrating poverty and creating ladders of opportunity, or we will fall short of our promise to avoid the gentrification of this important and historic Norfolk community. My success will also be determined by the safety of our neighborhoods, the delivery of strong reliable services, and the transparent administration of government. I also look forward to working with more than 5000 new colleagues and their leadership, all of whom are tireless public servants who are making Norfolk a great city.”

