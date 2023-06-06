Norfolk City Council to vote on $18M purchase of MacArthur Center

A special meeting is set for Wednesday, months after JLL Commercial Real Estate listed the once-flourishing Downtown Norfolk mall for sale in January.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Council is considering buying MacArthur Center in Downtown Norfolk, months after the mall's owners listed the property for sale.

In a letter addressed to council members Tuesday, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander called for a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the purchase.

According to the meeting docket, the council will discuss whether to use a total of $18 million to purchase the property, as well as an operating agreement.

JLL Commercial Real Estate listed the mall for sale in January amid a struggle to keep tenants and bring in customers.

While the mall was seen as a booming success when it opened in 1999, department store retail has seen a significant decline in recent years, and multiple shootings and other crime in and near MacArthur Center has also contributed to its woes.

The council meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested in addressing the council regarding the purchase can register to do so by calling 757-664-4253 or emailing ccouncil@norfolk.gov.