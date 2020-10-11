Norfolk City Hall reopens to public by appointment only

The city said people could make appointments if they have business in city hall. There are coronavirus (COVID-19) measures in place for those who go.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Hall Opens to the Public by Appointment Only

Face masks and other COVID-19 protocols must be followed during visits

NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk said that city hall will reopen to the public by appointment only starting on November 12.

Access to the building has been limited because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No walk-ins are allowed. People have to schedule appointments ahead of time so that employees have time to clean and sanitize areas between visits.

The city said that virtual and phone meetings still are preferred when it comes to meeting people's needs. The in-person appointments are for requests that can't be handled over the phone, through email, or virtually.

Visitors should contact a specific department to make appointments in advance. Contact information for city departments can be found on Norfolk's website.

The city said only the person or people who need to attend the appointment should come. It provided this list of COVID-19 procedures that visitors have to follow:

The public must enter through the doors on the Union Street side of the building and check in with security

Face coverings are required, and physical distancing must be maintained

The guard will administer a short COVID-19 health questionnaire

Visitors will wait in a clean and sanitized waiting area until appointment

The public must exit through the doors on the Civic Plaza side of the building