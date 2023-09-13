Norfolk city leaders break ground on another part of Tidewater Gardens redevelopment project

The new mixed-income apartment community is called "Kindred."

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — In Norfolk on Wednesday, city leaders broke ground on the second phase of the city’s massive Tidewater Gardens transformation project.

Another new set of apartment buildings is coming to the demolished St. Paul’s neighborhood, now known as "Kindred." Developers announced the closing process is complete for Unity Place at Kindred. Unity Place will have 140 units and amenities like a plaza, fitness center, retail, and conference spaces.

Former residents say they’re looking forward to the finished product.

“I love the idea of the amenities," resident Natalie Lino said. "I love the washer and dryer. I don’t have to worry about going to the laundromat anymore. So I’m looking for all the beauty, inside and out.”

City leaders are replacing the aging, low-income housing units with modern, affordable, mixed-income apartments.

Like the other apartments still under construction at Kindred, Unity Place will be a mixed-income so former Tidewater Gardens families can move back in.

“At first I was like, ‘Ugh, they’re tearing down our neighborhood.' I wasn’t so up for it at first but now I’m kind of excited about the new scenery to the downtown area," resident Krystal Smith said. “I do plan to come back when they open. It’s still going to be home for me.”

It’s all part of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to redevelop the area. Mayor Kenny Alexander said the project is about creating affordable housing.

“This is the third building that we’re breaking ground on today, the first of course was Origin and Reunion. Today it’s Unity. When we finish this will be a more than 700-unit apartment home with all the amenities and some retail spaces and some meeting spaces and a business center," Alexander said. “It’s a great day in the city. We continue to be open to opportunity for all people. It’s a testament of that commitment and dedication that the city made that residents will have an opportunity to participate, but more importantly, have an opportunity to return.”