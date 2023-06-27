Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer resigns, sources say

It comes after the city council made changes to Filer's severance agreement.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sources confirm to 13News Now the city manager for Norfolk has resigned from his position.

There had been speculation in recent weeks that Dr. Chip Filer would be leaving his position after the city council approved a new severance agreement earlier in the month.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander is expected to discuss Filer's resignation at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Two weeks ago, city council members included Filer's severance agreement as part of the fiscal year 2024 compensation plan. In years past, city staff has used the word “if” multiple times in the annual agreement in the context that severance would be paid “if terminated.”

This year, they used the word “shall” four times instead.

The new agreement reads: "For his severance in June 2023, the city manager shall receive his annual salary for the twelve months preceding July 1, 2023, and for him and his family, he shall be eligible to elect one of the health care coverages offered city employees. The city manager shall choose to receive the severance payment as a lump sum or equal payments over the ensuing 26 pay periods. The health care coverage shall end upon his enrollment in the health care plan of a subsequent employer or twelve months whichever first occurs.