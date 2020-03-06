Norfolk commission to examine racial inequality

The "Commission on Social Equity and Economic Opportunity" will address historical and current disparities in health, housing, education, and employment.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new group in Norfolk looks to tackle racial inequality.

On Tuesday Mayor Kenneth Alexander announced the formation of a "Commission on Social Equity and Economic Opportunity." It will address historical and current disparities in health, housing, education, and employment.

"Let’s keep engaging one another, let’s remain in peaceful dialogue with one another, and let’s keep learning from one another," Alexander said in announcing the commission.

Every city council member will recommend someone from the community to serve in the group.