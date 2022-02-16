Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney working with VSP to determine if police shooting was justified

Ramin Fatehi said he can't determine whether officers were justified in shooting Barry Carrington Jr. and simultaneously prosecute Carrington who is facing charges.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi tweeted about the case in which police officers shot a man on Granby Street, saying he'd need help from a neighboring city in order to split duties involved with the case.

As of Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department hadn't shared many details about the shooting that happened Saturday, Feb. 12. A spokesman said around 10:30 p.m., officers were in the 100 block of Granby St. to investigate reports that a man with a gun was there. While they were there, police "discharged their service weapons" at the man. The man was hurt and had to go to the hospital.

The man whom police shot, Barry Carrington Jr., was charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling (2 counts) and Discharging a Firearm in Public.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the situation, and Fatehi said he would wait for the results of that investigation. If charges against the officers who opened fire are warranted, his office would be involved in the prosecution.

Because of the potential conflict of interest, he said he would ask prosecutors from another jurisdiction to handle the criminal case against Carrington.

As Norfolk CWA, I am not allowed both to decide whether a @NorfolkPD shooting is justified & also prosecute the criminal case against the man they shot. I will therefore ask that a neighboring city take on these charges while I await the results of the @VSPPIO investigation. https://t.co/RjSxhJcsY5 — Ramin Fatehi (@fatehinorfolk) February 16, 2022

Fatehi didn't say which city may take up the case against Carrington.