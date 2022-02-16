Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney working with VSP to determine if police shooting was justified

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi tweeted about the case in which police officers shot a man on Granby Street, saying he'd need help from a neighboring city in order to split duties involved with the case.
As of Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department hadn't shared many details about the shooting that happened Saturday, Feb. 12. A spokesman said around 10:30 p.m., officers were in the 100 block of Granby St. to investigate reports that a man with a gun was there. While they were there, police "discharged their service weapons" at the man. The man was hurt and had to go to the hospital.
The man whom police shot, Barry Carrington Jr., was charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling (2 counts) and Discharging a Firearm in Public.
The Virginia State Police is investigating the situation, and Fatehi said he would wait for the results of that investigation. If charges against the officers who opened fire are warranted, his office would be involved in the prosecution.
Because of the potential conflict of interest, he said he would ask prosecutors from another jurisdiction to handle the criminal case against Carrington.
Fatehi didn't say which city may take up the case against Carrington.
Fatehi was elected to the position in 2021. One of the ideals he ran for office on was to "make the justice system honor the principle that Black Lives Matter."