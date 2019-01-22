NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools is considering later start times for class, beginning next fall.

School district officials say that pushing back start times as much as 90 minutes could improve test scores, attendance, and graduation rates.

To gather more input from the community, the school district is holding two "open dialogues"

The first is Tuesday night at Ocean View Elementary, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The second community dialogue is Wednesday at Norview High School, also at 6:30 p.m.

After the meetings, the school board said they'll make detailed recommendations. They could then vote on the proposed changes as soon as next month.