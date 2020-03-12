Firefighters battle intense house fire in Norfolk

At one point the fire and smoke were so bad, firefighters had to get out of the house for safety.

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews are on the scene of a serious fire in Norfolk.

A house fire was reported before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Cottage Avenue, near Barraud Park.

At one point the fire and smoke were so bad, firefighters had to get out of the house for safety. Once they got the flames more under control from the outside, they were able to go back in.

Firefighters initially thought there was a victim, but later confirmed that was not the case. No injuries are reported.

There's no immediate word on what the cause of the fire may have been.