Norfolk councilwoman hosting a virtual meeting to talk about voting

Councilmember Angelia Williams-Graves is hosting a series of virtual lunch and learn sessions. The first topic is on the general election on May 19th.

NORFOLK, Va. — The city’s general election is less than two weeks away and city leaders want to make sure people cast their ballots.

Councilwoman Angelia Williams-Graves is hosting a virtual lunch and learn to discuss in-person voting on Thursday from 12-12:30 p.m.

“I want people to know that the polls will be safe, sanitized, and socially distanced,” explained Williams-Graves.

The election will take place on May 19.

Williams-Graves said she hopes the majority of people will request an absentee ballot, but every polling location will be open for people to cast their ballot. Voters are asked to bring their ID’s and Williams-Graves said to try to keep other belongings in your car.

She explained, “That is the general election for Norfolk City Council, two city council members, the mayor, and two school board members.”

Williams-Graves said she hopes people feel safe and conformable while casting their ballot.

“They are going to be rotating individuals in and out of the polls so that we keep up with the mandates of ten or fewer folks and we keep up with social distancing requirements,” explained Williams-Graves. “We will also be sanitizing ballot boxes and ink pens and all that good stuff.”

While city leaders and the state board of elections are doing their part, leaders said it’s also up to voters to protect themselves.

“It is encouraged people to wear a mask. I don’t know yet if the state is going to allow us to require a mask because we do have to identify people,” Williams-Graves said.

Whether you submit an absentee ballot or vote in person, Williams-Graves said it's important your voice is heard.

“Please make sure you vote, because your vote does matter,” she said.

Williams-Graves says if you have a question or concern you want to ask her at Thursday’s virtual session, email ccouncil@norfolk.gov no later than 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

To call into Thursday’s virtual meeting, click here.

Event Number: 471 745 930

Event Password: superward7#

Through WebEx phone: