Norfolk couple killed, daughter hurt in crash while on vacation in Hawaii

A man who local police say was driving erratically killed Ron and Michelle Hartman in Hawaii. Their daughter, Holly, is recovering in the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — A car crash an ocean away left a Norfolk couple dead and their child hospitalized.

Holly, 30, was in Honolulu running in the Spartan Trifecta. Her parents were there to cheer her on.

"They were going sightseeing and another driver, a 27-year-old from what I believe a local over there, was driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic and was passing and hit them head-on," said family member Tiffany Smith. "[Police] believe it was intentional."

The driver survived. Ron and Michelle did not.

According to Holly’s cousins Smith and Allison Crutcher, Holly has a long road to recovery.

"It’s a struggle. We’re hanging in there. I don’t feel like reality has fully set in for any of us," said Crutcher.

Not only will Holly have to heal physically, but also mentally. Smith said a family member has told Holly what happened, but they don't believe she is conscious enough to understand.

"Both her parents were killed in a car accident with her and I feel like she's gonna have a lot of survivor's guilt as well because they were out there for her race," said Smith.

The Hartmans leave behind two other children here in Norfolk.

Ron served in the Navy for 21 years. Michelle was a doula, helping friends and neighbors deliver their babies.

"She was the neighborhood grandma," said Smith.

She said between Holly’s medical bills and trying to get Ron and Michelle back to Virginia for a funeral, there is quite a financial strain. So, the family has set up a GoFundMe page. They’ve already raised over $19,000.

Smith said they’ve already seen an outpouring of support from people they’ve never met. People on the island have offered cars and places to stay for the relatives flying in. Others have offered to go sit with Holly in the hospital until family arrives.

"It’s been overwhelming how much love the people of Hawaii are giving our family right now and trying to help us and trying to help Holly."

The driver was listed in critical condition at the hospital Tuesday morning. He has not yet been arrested or charged. Honolulu Police say they've started the process of generating criminal manslaughter and assault charges.

Crutcher said for now, halfway across the world, they’re trying to support each other the best they can.

"Wrap our arms around Ron and Michelle's two children that are here locally with us."