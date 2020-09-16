Norfolk courts OK'd to resume jury trials

The Norfolk Circuit Court can restart jury trials, six months after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to put those trials on hold.

NORFOLK, Va. — One of Virginia’s largest courts will restart jury trials next week, six months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Tidewater-area judges to halt them.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk Circuit Court is one of four courts statewide that the Virginia Supreme Court has allowed to conduct jury trials again.

The Supreme Court banned all lower courts from conducting jury trials starting in May, but Norfolk already had postponed them in mid-March.