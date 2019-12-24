NORFOLK, Va. — A family is looking for a place to stay on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out in their Norfolk apartment building.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at an apartment building located at 6481 Crescent Way. The apartment is a large, three-story, 24-unit building.

Norfolk firefighters arrived to find a fire that started on a third-floor balcony. The fire was brought under control by 2:07 p.m., but three units sustained water and fire damage.

Two of the three apartment units were vacant, so it was only one family that was displaced. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.