Death investigation underway after man's body pulled from water in Norfolk

First responders were on Peace Haven Drive in the Pleasant Point area after someone there spotted a body floating in the water.
Credit: Jason Walsh, 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said they were investigating the death of a man whose body was pulled from part of the Elizabeth River Thursday in Norfolk.

Emergency dispatchers received a call from someone in the 400 block of Peace Haven Dr. in Pleasant Point around 5:20 p.m. The caller told them there was a body floating in the water.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue recovered the body, which was that of a man. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk to determine a cause of death.

Police will release the man's identity after the notification of his next of kin.

No other information was available Friday morning.

