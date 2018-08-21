NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police arrested a man in connection with a homicide Tuesday night.

According to a tweet, Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 3 p.m. Officers were investigating the situation as a death, but it was later classified as a homicide.

The crime took place in the 6400 block of Faraday Court.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

