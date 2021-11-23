Judge denies Norfolk doctor's request to use Ivermectin, other drugs to treat COVID-19

Dr. Paul Marik is suing Sentara Healthcare to override the hospital system's policy which bans the use of ivermectin.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk Circuit Judge has denied Dr. Paul Marik's request to be able to use ivermectin and other alternative drugs to treat COVID-19 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The partial denial of Sentara’s Lack of Standing motion came Tuesday afternoon.

The judge in the case says Marik’s argument that physicians should be able to demand hospitals support alternative treatments, even if the hospital reasonably determined those treatments to be unsafe, doesn’t meet Virginia law or established medical standards.

Court documents favored Sentara's motion in part, saying that Marik lacks standing to bring an informed consent claim against the hospital system. They said Marik has "third-party standing."

Marik is an EVMS doctor working under contract at SNGH who sued Sentara Healthcare because they have banned the use of ivermectin and other drugs to treat COVID-19, citing safety concerns.

Following the denial, Fred D. Taylor, Marik's attorney, released the following statement:

“While we are disappointed that the Court did not grant the temporary injunction, our case for the rights of doctors and their patients remains alive and well. We expect to ultimately succeed on the merits of our case at trial.”

13News Now has reached out to Sentara Healthcare for a comment and is waiting to hear back.