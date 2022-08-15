Norfolk Police Department investigating double shooting

A man was killed, and a woman was taken to the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Wayne Creek Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the department, the shooting took place at a home in the 7000 block of Suburban Arch. That's near Thole Street and Tidewater Drive.

The call came in at 12:40 p.m., and when police arrived, they found a man who was had been seriously hurt in a shooting. Medics pronounced him dead before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police also found a woman who had been hurt, but she was expected to live, according to the tweet.

The department said they are not looking for any suspects right now.