Norfolk Police Department investigating double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Wayne Creek Monday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the department, the shooting took place at a home in the 7000 block of Suburban Arch. That's near Thole Street and Tidewater Drive.
The call came in at 12:40 p.m., and when police arrived, they found a man who was had been seriously hurt in a shooting. Medics pronounced him dead before he could be taken to a hospital.
Police also found a woman who had been hurt, but she was expected to live, according to the tweet.
The department said they are not looking for any suspects right now.
If you know anything about the shooting, please call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or submit an anonymous tip online.