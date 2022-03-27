Nobody hurt in overnight Norfolk fire that made duplex 'unlivable'

Firefighters weren't able to go into the homes because of "the volume of fire present." They did have several hoses blasting the buildings from the outside.

A huge fire at a duplex in Norfolk took almost an hour to get under control Saturday night. Only one firefighter got hurt, and that person didn't need to go to the hospital, though.

Stephanie Ramsey, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire-Rescue, said teams rushed to Pretty Lake Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

They found two units burning there, and the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm issue.

Ramsey said firefighters weren't able to go into the homes because of "the volume of fire present." They did have several hoses blasting the buildings from the outside.

The fire was declared under control at about 1:20 a.m.

By that time, the homes had become "unlivable." However, nobody was home during the fire, so officials are unclear about how many people were displaced.

Ramsey said one firefighter had minor injuries, but didn't need to go to a hospital. She said she was still waiting to learn details about what caused the injury.