Norfolk

Driver crashes into telephone pole, flips car, gets out and runs away

Norfolk police said a car hit a telephone pole and rolled over twice. The driver was seen getting out and then hopping into another vehicle and driving away.
Credit: Sue Haut

NORFOLK, Va. — A motorist hit a power pole on E. Ocean View Avenue and flipped the car they were driving before running to another car and driving away around 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Norfolk Police Department said. 

The crash knocked over a telephone pole causing an estimated $5,000 in damage, according to the incident report. 

The situation is being investigated as a hit-and-run crash. 

According to the incident report, the driver was driving east on Ocean View Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole in the 3600 block of Ocean View Avenue. 

The car then rolled two times and came to a stop in the middle of the eastbound lane. 

The power line was lying across the whole road. 

A witness told police the driver got out of the car and ran into a silver sedan which was last seen driving east on E. Ocean View Avenue.

No suspect description is available. The crash remains under investigation.

