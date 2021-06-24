Man dies after shooting in Norfolk

It's the third homicide in 24 hours in the City of Norfolk. Police Chief Larry Boone said all three homicides are unrelated.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's another violent night in Norfolk, as police are investigating the third fatal shooting in 24 hours.

Norfolk Police say they were called to the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone confirms to 13News Now that the victim later died from his injuries.

There's no word at this time on what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

It comes a day after three people were shot in two separate shootings in Norfolk. A man was killed in the 400 block of Woodview Avenue, and minutes later two people were shot -- one fatally -- in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue.

Police Chief Boone says the three homicides are not related.

If you know anything about any of these shootings that could help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

#BREAKING: @NorfolkPD is investigating a shooting along the 700 block of E. Va. Beach Blvd.



• One man was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.



• We are at the intersection with the Shop ‘n Go and New Cavalry Baptist Church. A stretch of eastbound traffic here is closed. pic.twitter.com/4tW9biouoT — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) June 25, 2021