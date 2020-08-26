Police investigate shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

According to Dispatch, police received reports of a shooting around 10:11 p.m. in 800 block of East Princess Anne Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting reported in Norfolk on Tuesday night.

According to Dispatch, police received reports of a shooting around 10:11 p.m. in 800 block of East Princess Anne Road.

There's no immediate word on how many victims or what their conditions are at this time. There is also no word on any possible suspects.

13News Now has a crew on the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.