Norfolk Economic Development Authority approves purchase of Military Circle mall for $11 million

The Norfolk Economic Development Authority approved the purchase of the mall on North Military Highway for $11 million.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Economic Development Authority voted unanimously and approved the purchase of the Military Circle Mall.

The mall is located on North Military Highway.

The EDA had already purchased the former JC Penney’s for $2.3 million in 2014. 

The 200,000-square-foot building was redeveloped into a modern office space.

The city of Norfolk said that the building is now 100% leased. 

The additional purchase includes the entire mall and the surrounding out parcels. 

The EDA authorized the purchase price at $11 million. 

The most recent property assessment for the site is more than $41.1 million. 

An affiliate of Harbor Group International facilitated the transaction.

