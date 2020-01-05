Norfolk Economic Development Authority approves purchase of Military Circle mall for $11 million

The Norfolk Economic Development Authority approved the purchase of the mall on North Military Highway for $11 million.

The mall is located on North Military Highway.

The EDA had already purchased the former JC Penney’s for $2.3 million in 2014.

The 200,000-square-foot building was redeveloped into a modern office space.

The city of Norfolk said that the building is now 100% leased.

The additional purchase includes the entire mall and the surrounding out parcels.

The most recent property assessment for the site is more than $41.1 million.