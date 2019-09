NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a Family Dollar store on Monday morning.

Investigators say that around 9:35 a.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar on Berkley Avenue. He implied he had a weapon and demanded merchandise. The store employee complied with his demands.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police ask that if you know who this man is, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can remain anonymous.