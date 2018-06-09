NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Anjenette Hodges and her family were presented with a car Thursday — a gift that was possible through a program called Recycled Rides.

Hodges has been working to get back on track after an illness left her without transportation, a news release said.

The program — a partnership with Geico and Hall | MileOne Autogroup — provides reliable transportation to those in need.

United Way of South Hampton Roads was also a participant in Thursday's event.

Hall provided a one-year extended warranty on the car. Gifts, gas cards, groceries, and more were also provided in the trunk.

Hodges was attending college in 2013 for a criminal justice degree, when she suffered a health crisis that required open heart surgery.

That setback caused the family to become homeless and face other adversity.

