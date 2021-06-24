Norfolk's Hampton Blvd Farmers Market changing name, location

The market that met at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd is moving to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Its new name is the Talbot Park Farmers Market.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Boulevard Farmers Market is getting a makeover.

The market, which used to meet at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, is moving to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Newport Avenue.

It's also changing names; now, the market will be called the Talbot Park Farmers Market.

The change comes after the market outgrew its space at the Episcopal church, according to a spokesperson for farmers market organizers We Dig Tidewater.

Michele Ascher and her sister Amy Jordan manage this particular market.

"We’ve loved working with the Church of the Good Shepherd, but we’ve simply outgrown the space," the sisters wrote. "The new location will more than quadruple the available customer parking, allows space for additional vendors, and features a covered picnic pavilion."

They say there's more opportunity for food trucks and entertainment at the Catholic church, thanks to the way the space is laid out.

"If we can line up a music sponsor, we may be able to book local musicians to provide some nice background music," Jordan wrote.

It's a new name, new place, but the same vendors and products. The release said Talbot Park Farmers Market customers can keep expecting "minimally processed, locally made, natural, preservative-free foods" from family farms and small businesses.

They're hoping the 1.5 mile move won't deter people who loved the farmers market in its old location from checking out the new one.

Opening day is Wednesday, July 14. The market will run from 3-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through October.