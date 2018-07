NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Federal Building is closed Monday, after its air conditioning broke down.

It's not immediately clear how long it will take to complete repairs on the building's AC. The Norfolk Federal Building, which is located at 200 Granby Street, has offices for numerous government agencies, including the IRS and EEOC.

The closure comes as a heat advisory for the area will go into effect beginning at noon.

