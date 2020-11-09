Norfolk Festevents announces 'small, safe' concerts at Town Point Park

The Thank Goodness We’re Open (TGWO) series will begin September 17 and continue through the fall on a weekly basis.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Festevents says it is bringing concerts back to Town Point Park and the Norfolk waterfront.

Festevents said the series will feature "small, safe concerts and events" that are capped at 250 guests and feature social distancing measures, including wearing masks except when eating or drinking.

All guests are required to pre-register for the events at Festevents.org and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, $10 per person.

Summer events were postponed due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic but late last month, a trial-run for a socially-distanced event was carried out at Town Point Park.

"We have worked very closely with the City of Norfolk and the Department of Health to develop an extensive plan to provide this 'safe space' for our residents and visitors to enjoy while feeling comfortable and safe," said Norfolk Festevents CEO Karen Scherberger in a news release.

The TGWO series schedule will begin with the following:

Thursday, September 17 featuring BJ Griffin (R&B/Pop)

Friday, September 18 featuring Tumbao Salsero (Latin Salsa)

Thursday, September 24, featuring Rocky 7 (Top 40/Pop)

Friday, September 25, featuring Strange Rootz (Reggae)

The event runs each night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and food and drinks will be available to purchase. Tickets are $10 per show and can be ordered online.

Norfolk Festevents offered the following guidelines for people interested in attending: