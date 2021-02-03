Norfolk Festevents offering help to small businesses recovering from the pandemic

Help for small businesses has come from many different places in many different forms during the pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — Help for small businesses has come from many different places in many different forms during the pandemic.

The latest effort comes from Norfolk Festevents, the organization behind the biggest festivals at Norfolk’s Town Point Park.

They’re offering three ways to help as part of the Norfolk Festevents Community Development Program.

First, they’ll use event space to their advantage as part of a small business kickstart.

It means a group of selected businesses will be showcased at popular events and given free booth space they typically wouldn’t be able to afford.

There is also an opportunity for local non-profits.

The ABC Service Club program has Festevents selecting a group of local non-profits, and those organizations will receive 20% of alcohol and non-alcohol drink sales at a Festevents event.

Finally, there is a chance for up-and-comers to earn internships and scholarships.

This third and final part of the effort offers up real-world experience in the event planning industry.

If you’re enrolled in a college program in the field, you could also receive a $1,000 scholarship.