Firefighters battle multi-unit house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire that broke out in Norfolk Wednesday night.
According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, crews were called to a residence on 28th Street and Llewellyn Avenue around 10:13 p.m. They arrived to find fire on the front porch of the four-unit house.
Everyone was able to get out safely, but as of late Wednesday night, the fire has not been called under control yet.
There's no word on how many people total have been displaced, or what may have caused the fire.