Firefighters battle multi-unit house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire that broke out in Norfolk Wednesday night.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, crews were called to a residence on 28th Street and Llewellyn Avenue around 10:13 p.m. They arrived to find fire on the front porch of the four-unit house.

Everyone was able to get out safely, but as of late Wednesday night, the fire has not been called under control yet.